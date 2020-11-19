The Lowrider Garage Series dropped in on the Latin Life car club of Orange County this weekend to get a close-up view on their way of life – a family affair that’s been rolling deep since 1993.

The Latin Life car club represents a true example of what the present-day lowrider car club culture is all about. Everyone that belongs to this organization understands their responsibilities and contributions to make this all work. Every member from the founding fathers, to the families and wives all understand the program’s commitment. Nothing is taken for granted and everything is appreciated because no one gives less than a 100% attitude towards the cause.

Latin Life C.C.’s Cover-Worthy Caprice

“Pink’n Ain’t Eazy”

They have a good thing going on and they absolutely know that they don’t need to fix what’s not broken. They have a President and Vice, along with an all-member voting process that decides where, when, why and how they go on and about the business of representing their Clubs name.

Running like clockwork or just being creatures of habit, they know their ROLE and that’s how they roll! Check out the Latin Life C.C., their story and their cool style of classic and custom rides this Friday on another episode of Lowrider Garage airing on Instagram T.V., Facebook and Lowrider.com.