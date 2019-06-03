Alex Manzo had been in the car scene for a decade, but during that time he never had a full-blown show truck like the one he now owns. It all started when he dropped $6,000 on a 2003 Silverado; from that point on he knew that he was all-in.

The build began with a front end conversion using a 2010 Cadillac Escalade fascia. Once the bodywork was dialed in, his next step was to choose a color-a task that wasn’t so easy. At the time he didn’t know whether to go with candy or pearl and then there was the dilemma of choosing between apple red or purple. After much debate and research he decided to go with a Cinnamon Pearl. Once it was painted he knew he’d made the right decision.

When it came time to address the interior he wanted to keep the theme going, so he had a 2010 Cadillac Escalade interior fitted. Once a test-fit was done it was removed and wrapped in a peanut butter vinyl to complement the pearl found in the paint. Next on the list was to throw in a massive sound system that includes four massive ‘woofers, which are housed in a custom fiberglass enclosure that occupies the entire bed. It’s there you will find the ‘woofers and the airbag setup. While he’s happy with the outcome he also didn’t realize the amount of upkeep it would require. Needless to say, Alex is happy with his decision but he did mention that if he had to do it again he’d definitely cut down on the custom fiberglass work. That said, this truck might be a pain to upkeep, but for us it’s a visual treat that proves once again that it costs to be the boss.

2003 Chevrolet Silverado

Vehicle Nickname

La De Jalisco

Owner

Alex Manzo

City/State

Winnetka, CA

Club

Nokturnal

Engine

Stock 5.3L V-8

Body/Paint

Cadillac front end modification and House of Kolor Cinnamon Pearl paintjob

Suspension

Airbag setup with two ViAir compressors and a 5-gallon tank

Interior

Cadillac Escalade steering wheel with the whole interior wrapped in peanut butter vinyl

Sound

JVC double-din, two Hifonics amps, two 6.5-inch and four 4-inch Alpine speakers, four 15-inch subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

28-inch Intros Style wheels with Lion Hart 275/25ZR28

Acknowledgements

HP Motor Sport, Castaneda Engraving, HPM Collision Center, Ridin Dirty, Audio Factory