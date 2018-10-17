When Tyson Rayl graduated high school, his father, Richard, decided to surprise him with a vehicle. His first vehicle was a lowrider car that he added hydraulics and paint to but had to sell when he graduated for financial reasons. When his father caught wind of Tyson selling his custom lowrider, he decided to surprise him with a 1992 Chevy 1500.

Tyson first became enamored with the truck at 14 when he was employed at a local barn and the owner had the truck on the property. As an avid Lowrider magazine reader, being interested in a truck was certainly out of the ordinary for a young Tyson. His love for that truck grew even larger once he was allowed to get behind the wheel for the first time.

The build started off modestly with some 20-inch wheels and red flames down the sides along with some tweed interior pieces and red stitched flames. For the next 10 years, the Chevy remained in this state while Tyson enjoyed it on a daily basis. In 2014, Tyson decided to take his Chevy pickup to a different level. His first instinct was to give the truck a sport truck theme but his lowrider roots won him over in the long run. The first step in the rebuild was to alter the suspension so the Chevy stance would have a more aggressive style as low as it could go. The decision to go with air over hydraulics was simple: In Tyson’s everyday life, he’s an aircraft mechanic and knows his way around hydraulic systems so he wanted to do something different. Tyson ordered the suspension kit and air ride system from Ekstensive Metal Works and installed the entire kit in his garage.

The 20-inch rims were upgraded to 22-inch Velocity wheels, so the inner fenders had to be altered so they wouldn’t rub. Inside the cab, Tyson ripped out the interior he previously customized and sent it all to No Coast Customs to wrap each piece in suede and leather. While the interior was getting the custom treatment, Tyson decided to change the paint to something with a true lowrider-style feel. He enlisted the skills of Justin “Juice” Cline at Global Parts in Augusta, Kansas, for the unique blend of blues and purples, along with impressive patterns, leafing, and pinstripes.

“Paradox” took 18 years to get to where it is today, which ironically was the age of Tyson when he received it from his father. Although the process wasn’t free from trials and errors, Tyson is confident that every choice that was made on his Chevy truck was done at the right time and done to perfection.

1992 Chevy 1500

Vehicle Nickname

Paradox

Owner

Tyson Rayl

City/State

Kansas City, KS

Body/Paint

Extra-wide handmade cowl hood; custom rear bumper with steel roll pan center grafted in; shaved tailgate and handles by Steve Nicholson at Classic Body Works in Wellington, KS; 1994 GMC front grille with billet insert; House of Kolor Cobalt Blue, Oriental Blue, and Candy Purple with pinstripe and silver leafing done by Justin “Juice” Cline at Global Parts in Augusta, KS; Sport Mirrors by Street Scene; smoked headlights and signals from LMC Truck

Engine

Rebuilt Chevy 350 by Greg Neises, Turbo City TBI with large injectors, RV cam from Competition Cams, Edelbrock headers and air cleaner

Suspension

Ektensive Metal Works front and rear AccuAir e-Level air-ride system, four Dominator airbags, two ViAir 400c compressors, 5-gallon tank all installed by owner

Interior

No Coast Customs wrapped the dashboard, headliner and pillars in Street Suede and gray leather, heat and sound barrier installed inside the cab, Dakota Digital gauges, billet accessories from Stylin Trucks and engraved by Ezekiel Garcia at Precision Engraving in Texas, Billet Specialties steering wheel and pedals

Sound System

Jenson in-dash DVD head unit, Infinity components, one Kicker 10-inch subwoofer, 500-watt Infinity Reference amplifier installed by owner

Wheels/Tires

Velocity 22×9.5 with 255/45-22 Yokohamas

Acknowledgments

Wife Nikki, daughter Aubree, parents Richard and Debbie, Justin “Juice” Cline, Troy Palmer, Ezekiel Garcia, Phil Gordon, Aaron Munoz, John Shatto, and the Griffon brothers