1964 Ford F-100

Creating an award-winning custom truck requires lots of things, beginning with time, tools, and talent, but the most important element is usually experience. The more you do something the better you get at it, and the prouder you can be of the finished product. If you happen to be doing it as a business as well as a hobby, chances are good that professional results will be even better. Jason Riner has been in the body shop business more than 25 years. At age 37, he is the owner, operator, painter, and fabricator at Outlaws Rod and Custom in Norfolk, Virginia. Over the years, he estimates that this truck is probably his 30th personal custom vehicle. He’s had numerous magazine features in the past with each one an expression of his imagination and skill. This latest effort began when he got this 1964 F-100 through a trade to repair the tailgate. With the princely sum of $150 invested in the rolling shell, Jason felt the truck would be a perfect candidate for a quick flip.

Everything begins with a plan so his first step was to make a parts list necessary for the finished project. He smiles when he recalls that the list soon became never ending since there was just something about this truck that was different. “It kept saying, ‘You have to build this thing’ over and over!” Scheduling was the first problem. When you’re trying to ensure that your shop is profitable, time management becomes paramount. Jason was in the middle of a high-profile 1967 Eleanor Mustang build but somehow the old Ford began to orchestrate its own creation. Still not fully committed, Jason temporarily stopped work on the Eleanor, deciding to simply slam the F-100 and leave the black rattle can paintjob. As he got more involved, however, plans became more sophisticated.

From the outset, Jason knew that this was a fairly rust-free truck but when it came back from the sandblaster, he was amazed at its condition. With just a few small holes in the floor and a few pinholes in the passenger side cab corner, it was one of the best vintage trucks he’d seen in quite a while. That was the turning point where he decided to invest the time and energy into making it one of a kind.

Frame modifications are always the first priority, becoming the foundation for everything else. The ‘rails were boxed, C-notched in the rear, and there is a full tubular back half that supports a triangulated four-link. It holds a Ford 9-inch rear with 3.50 Posi gears. Up front, Jason welded in a Crown Victoria front clip after Z-ing the rails 4 1/2 inches. The finishing touch was the air suspension, featuring Slammed Specialty bags with Slam 6s in the front and 8s in the back, stabilized with long travel Toyota shocks adapted to fit. An LRD 7-gallon steel reserve tank and dual ViAir compressors were positioned under the bed, connected with 3/8-inch lines using Little Larry’s control valves. The combination creates a low-profile ride with the rockers resting comfortably on the deck. A Mustang 12-gallon tank was repositioned between the framerails, providing room in the cab and freeing it from fumes. Since wheels can make or break the design, lots of thought went into the decision to use 19×9 US MAGS up front and 22×11.5 versions filling the tubs in the rear. Pirelli P Zero rubber guaranteed a sticky contact patch with 235/35-19s front and 295/30-22s in the rear.

The next decision centered around power and Jason had a quick solution. He’s been using LS motors for the last decade, pleased with their power output and aftermarket upgrades. While some folks will try to convince you that it’s a felony to put a Chevy in a Ford, in fact it works beautifully and the blower is icing on the cake. Jason chose a mildly built 5.3L supercharged LSA V-8 with a ZL1 upgrade kit, ID1050 fuel injectors, PSI harness, Comp Mutha Thumper Cam, and stainless steel, mid-length headers that feed a growling pair of Flowmasters. A Front Runner pulley system and mandrel bent cold air setup were timely additions along with the custom inner fender panels that showcase the LS motor. Power is transmitted through a modified 4L60E with a 3400 stall speed. Dyno figures showed 420 hp, however, future upgrades will bump that even more, enough to keep the vintage Ford solidly in the fast lane.

Body mods began with shaving the side moldings, windshield washers, and emblems. He raised the bed floor 12 inches for clearance, fabricating custom tubs for the oversize wheels. The bed floor uses Poplar planks shot with a Sedona Red stain and separated by stainless steel strips. The truck runs the factory taillights and tailgate but the combination of a custom pan and no bumper creates a smooth look to the rear. The 1964 uses a grille from a 1965 that does away with the parking lights, now incorporated into late-model, aftermarket headlights. Bay Area Glass in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was the source for all new tinted glass. Jason shot the Hot Hues Razzling Red as the perfect outside finishing touch.

The truck has a stunning interior, with an elegant combination of colors beginning with the same exterior shade sprayed on the dash, center console, and doors. The dash was smoothed and modified to accommodate new A/C vents for the Vintage Air and the single Dakota Digital VHX Bronco gauge, now showcased in a new polished bezel. Jason fabricated the steel console, complete with cup holders, Little Larry’s individual switches for the air suspension, gauges to monitor the system, and a Pioneer 7-inch, flip screen head unit. It plays through JL Audio 5.25-inch speakers in the kick panels and a pair of 10-inch subs behind the seat. A chrome Summit Racing column holds the Billet Specialties wheel. The talented team from Precision Upholstery in Norfolk, Virginia, transformed the stock bench seat with soft vinyl in shades of tan and buckskin. Perforated tan vinyl headliner and brown carpet completed the look. Jason built the truck in 8 1/2 months, squeezing it in on nights and weekends after the paying customers were taken care of. The truck has only been complete a short time but it has won or placed at every show it attended. Future plans call for a stronger tune on the LS and the truck will soon be for sale, with the proceeds applied to that 1967 Eleanor already in progress.

1964 Ford F-100

Owner

Jason Riner

Engine

Chevrolet LS 5.3L V-8, GM LSA Supercharger, CS Racing mid-length headers,3-inch, stainless, Flowmaster 40 Series, GM 4L60E

Body/Paint

Sheetmetal smoothed, shaved body side moldings, windshield washers, and emblems; Stock fenders and hood; ’65 Ford grille; Bed Floor raised 12 inches, custom tubs, relocated gas filler, Poplar planks, Sedona Red stain, stainless steel strips; Hot Hues Razzling Red paint, factory headlights/taillights

Interior

Dakota Digital VHX Bronco gauges, polished bezel; Vintage Air air conditioning; Pioneer 7-inch, flip screen head unit, JL Audio 5.25-inch speakers in the kicks, two JL Audio 10-inch subs behind the seat; Billet Specialties steering wheel; Chrome Summit Racing steering column; Reupholstered bench seat in soft vinyl tan and buckskin Precision Upholstery in

Brakes

Ford drums, Ford Discs, 1993 Mustang master cylinder, Ford pedal

Chassis/Suspension

A custom tubular bridge, C-notch in the rear, Z’d frontend, Ford 9-inch with 3.50 Posi; Triangulated four-link Big Bar kit cut to fit with custom axles, redrilled to 5×4.5 pattern; Crown Victoria front clip

Wheels/Tires

US MAGs, Pirelli P Zero 235/35-19