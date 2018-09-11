1954 GMC Five-Window

To celebrate 12 years of togetherness, Kyle Osborn of Harrisonville, Missouri, decided to involve his wife, Crystal, in the next of his custom building adventures. Since she had always been by his side, this time around he wanted to make sure she had a ride of her own. So one morning while looking for cars and trucks to flip, he came across a 1954 GMC truck, which ultimately became the platform for her build.

To keep it a surprise, Kyle kept Crystal in the dark about the purchase until their seven-year wedding anniversary when he drove her to Dallas to pick it up. At first sight it showed years of abuse, but it certainly wasn’t anything Kyle couldn’t bring back to life, so once back home the GMC was put on jackstands and he carefully started going through everything. The air system had to be replaced along with the steering and brake systems. They thought everything was perfect until one night cruising in Kansas City the truck lost all power. At that point it was time for a whole rewire of the classic. It arrived at Solar Pro Tint N Tunes where it was given a Painless Performance Products wiring kit to get it back on the road.

One year later the motor started knocking, so Kyle and friend Pat Cox from KC Autoworx yanked out the entire engine and took it to Dennis Bunger to rebuild and make it new. The original paint was mastered by Loose Cannon Customs but from years of driving it had to be updated by John Wiggins, with Kyle cutting and polishing it alongside Kyle Friesz at his detail shop. Vintage Air was added to keep Crystal nice and comfortable in the cabin while cruising. Kyle enlisted Lindys Upholstery in San Diego to custom build Chevy Blazer seats in white pearl tuck ‘n’ roll.

The GMC, “Una Bella,” which means beautiful one, was carried over for Crystal, who spends much of her time in Una Bella with their daughter Kensley while Kyle is cruising in one of his many other lowrider builds alongside them. Their first show was World of Wheels where they both showed side by side, which was the very first time anyone was selected from Kansas City with two vehicles.

Although the time and dedication put into the GMC from the previous owner would have been sufficient for most lowrider enthusiasts, Kyle wanted to give his wife a little flare for something different.

Kyle wishes to thank his beautiful wife of 10 years, and now that Crystal has her own piece of perfection with the rounded edges and smooth lines they can enjoy this culture together with their daughter. This purple monster, although tough looking and aggressively built, is clearly Una Bella.

1954 GMC Five-Window

Vehicle Nickname

Una Bella

Owner

Crystal Osborn

City/State

Harrisonville, MO

Club

Los Creepos

Engine

350/400 turbo bored 30 over flat-top pistons, Edelbrock intake, painted HOK Pavo Purple, AFB carburetor, Vintage Air heat and A/C, Camaro rear end, disc brakes, Ron Francis radiator, motor by Dennis Bunger installed by owner and Pat Cox, Painless wiring by Pig and CJ from Solar Pro Tint N Tunes, Optima red-top battery

Body/Paint

1949 doors, 1954 cab and bed, 1950 GMC grille and fenders, hood seams shaved, badges shaved, shortened front and rear bumpers, House of Kolor Pavo Purple done by Nick Battaglia at Loose Cannon Customs, hood pinstriped and filler panel in bed, underside striped and painted semigloss black, engine compartment and firewall smoothed and pinstriped by owner

Suspension

First-gen Camaro subframe, four-link, large notch on stock frame, AccuAir, e-Level, dual ViAir 480cc, Universal airbags, 5-gallon air tank, drop spindles, Blisten shocks performed by SoCal Suspension and owner

Interior

1953 dashboard smoothed and painted to match with pearl white lace inlay, pair of five-inch white face Beede gauges, Mooneyes pedals, 1983 Chevy Blazer seats redone by Lindys Upholstery in pearl white tuck ‘n’ roll along with door panels and headliner, black loop carpet, purple bomber seatbelts, Peep mirror underdash, Shire Super 55 microphone shifter, Classic Industries door handles and window cranks, ididit steering column

Sound System

Bluetooth Wi-Fi, Kicker 10-inch subwoofer under seat, Kenwood 300-watt amplifier, Rockford Fosgate components

Wheels/Tires

15×7 Wheelsmith Smoothies, 215/75R15 American Classics wide whitewall

Acknowledgements

Eric and Sage Conner, Pig and CJ at Solar Pro Tint N Tunes, John Wiggins, Dennis Bunger, Pat Cox at KC Autoworx, Chris Richardson, Mark Zarate, Tom at Lowrider Depot, Los Creepos Car Club members