Back in 1984 when Orlando was just 21 years old, he stumbled upon a 1953 Stepside sitting in his neighborhood. The paint and interior were shot, it showed severe signs of weathering, but it was everything he wanted. After a deal was struck for $2,000, he took it straight to his friend Porky’s shop where they removed the mud flaps, lowered it, added new bumpers, and a set of 14-inch crossbars with Premium Sportways. The very next day, with the help of his friend, Danny Boy, they added a 1978 Camaro rearend, and that was all Orlando needed to hit the streets blasting oldies.

As life would have it, Orlando and his wife had their first child and before they knew it, they were on child number four. Thirteen years later, Orlando decided to revisit his long lost love and start a frame-off restoration. During the rebuild, it received a candy paintjob, a monster sound system, a Hoppo’s setup, and a set of Truerays.

After the rebuild, the duo began hitting the streets every Sunday blasting Thee Midnighters. It was built with one purpose in mind. “I didn’t build this truck for the shows. My trophy is cruising my neighborhood with my wife by my side,” Orlando says. And now that his kids are all grown and have rides of their own, it’s become a family affair where everyone gets involved. “We’re always together on the weekends,” Orlando says. “We are either barbecuing or kicking back at a park with our rides. This truck is a big part of our family and I will eventually pass it down to my kids in hopes that they pass it down to theirs.”

1953 Chevrolet 3100

Nickname

Loco ’53

Owner

Orlando Saldona Sr.

City/State

Los Nutos, CA

Body/Paint

House of Kolor candy blue

Engine

261 straight-six with small-barrel Edelbrock carb

Suspension

1978 Camaro rear with four-link, Mustang II frontend, two Hoppo’s pumps with four Centennial batteries

Interior

Beige mohair with Banjo steering wheel

Sound

Pioneer head unit with two Rockford Fosgate amps, four 6×9-inch Focal speakers, and two 10-inch JL Audio subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

14×7 Truerays with Coker Premium Sports

Acknowledgements

Danny Garcia, Sully’s Paint Shop, Carreon Polish & Chrome, Hoppo’s, Mike Perez, Stereo Zone, Porky, Oldies But Goodies, Tim Rodriguez, R&R Restoration, wife, and kids