This 1952 Chevy pickup may look like the picture-perfect lowrider, but it’s come a long way from what it once was, and what it was once used for. It all started back in the ’70s when Edmundo Carrillo Jr’s dad needed a truck to haul sand, which he used to make concrete. He wanted a work truck that could hold its own, and while never a fan of the Ford brand, he decided to give it a chance—a decision he’d soon regret. Not long after the purchase, his father sold the Ford and picked up a 1952 Chevy P.U. The Chevy would go on to serve its purpose as a workhorse, and after decades of reliable service, it was retired and sold to an uncle.

Father-son bonding

The memories associated with that Chevy are heartfelt for Edmundo, and he remembers going with his Dad to pick up supplies in what seemed to be a daily ritual. He was just 13 years old at the time, but the truck left a lasting impression on him.

High-level Lowrider Chevys from our archives:

Fast forward to 1992, Edmundo and his wife Cynthia decided to move to Pecos, NM. Not long after, he received word that his uncle was ill, and wanted to give the truck back—an offer he couldn’t refuse. Years later, the truck had only been used a handful of times to pick up firewood and supplies, but other than that, it just sat, and as it did, Edmundo was piecing together a masterplan on how he’d bring it back to life once the kids were older.

Breathing new life into a classic family workhorse

Come 2011, the time was right, so Edmundo embarked on a mission that would take him a total of six years to complete. Now fully polished and dialed in, this ’52 pickup features a completely independent front suspension with disc brakes and a 4-link rear end with a two pump, three battery setup mounted in the bed. Outside, the illustrious colors come to life thanks to Zambrano’s Auto Body, who laid down the two-tone paint job, while the final accents come by way of subtle pinstripes courtesy of old friend Victor Cordero.

Once completed, Edmundo was happy to have his dad by his side as the two gazed at the final product. It’s a classic piece of history some would call a dream, but not for Edmundo. For him, this is his reality and a part of his family history. It’s an heirloom piece that was brought back to life with a new purpose, and that purpose is to celebrate a family legacy.

1952 Chevy Truck

Vehicle Nickname

That’s All

Owner

Edmundo Carrillo Jr.

City/State

Pecos New Mexico

Club

Amigos

Engine

1961 Chevy 235

Body/Paint

Two Tone Green Metalic with two tone pinstriping

Suspension

IFS Front end with Heidit Disc Brakes. Rear 4 Link. Two black Magic pumps with 8″ cylinders all around

Interior

Cream Vinyl with green piping.

Sound

Kenwood Deck with 2 6×9’s

Wheels/Tires

13×7 Cross Laced Zeniths with Premium Sportway 5:20’s

Acknowledgements

I would like to thank my wife Cindy for her never ending support and encouragement, the members of Amigos car club for their help during the build, Mark and Donald from La Vida Customs and Alfonso Armijo who were all involved with the project