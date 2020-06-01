As we’ve been sifting through hundreds of feature vehicles in the Lowrider Magazine archives, we felt it was absolutely necessary to determine a list of the top 5 lowrider motorcycles of the last decade. Though we don’t see nearly as many 2-wheeled customs as we do cars and trucks, they remain a vital part of the lowrider community and offer a whole different perspective of style and creativity.

For those that don’t ride motorcycles, the dedication, incredibly intricate detail and overall execution can definitely be appreciated. Some take inspiration from traditional lowriders while others borrow elements from past and present motorcycle parts bins and combine them with an undeniable lowrider flair.

Below are the 5 lowrider motorcycle features most frequently viewed and shared by you, the reader. Enjoy…

1974 Harley Davidson Shovelhead – “Pelionero”

When Daniel Sosa and Justin Coleman set out to build their vision of the perfect lowrider bike, they weren’t interested in a modern take and instead wanted to preserve and celebrate those old school vibes. Taking inspiration from 2011’s Lowrider of the Year, El Rey, the two found this bike online in very rough shape – perfect for a ground-up project.

Get beyond the next level mural-work by Lee Diaz and the precision pinstriping of Ron Hernandez, both of which sit upon House of Kolor’s Candy Teal, and those in the know will spot some subtle, yet significant changes. Changes that include the modified ’47 knucklehead rear fender that was lengthened by 9 inches, the reshaped front fender to fit a Wide Glide front end and one-off rear shock covers are in plain sight, but there are other changes that you’ll never know about unless they’re pointed out – like the air compressor, air valve and switches that sit beneath the right side gas tank.

With custom touches to every square inch of this ’70s throwback, it’s no wonder it landed in the top spot as the most viewed motorcycle story in Lowrider history by a landslide. View the details in the photo gallery right HERE.

2002 Harley Davidson Road King – “El Rey”

While many choose to start from scratch and pour countless hours (not to mention dollars) into building their perfect bike, Big Al found one already completed. Well, complete according to its previous owner, but nowhere near the vision Big Al had in his head. The first major change was the one-off paintwork and pinstripping by Aggressive Designs that adds an almost understated level of class you’re not likely to find with any eye-popping color options. 36-inch exhausts were added along with diamond cut heads and the stock front wheel and bars were retired for 21-inch 60-spoke and 36-inch beach bars, respectively. The air ride kit gives Big Al the chance to cruise in style and flex on command. At its debut event, the effort earned him “People’s Choice” honors – something he’s repeated by landing on this top 5 list. See the complete photo set HERE.

2006 Harley Davidson Road King

Jason Luevanos has been turning wrenches since his teenage years though it was mostly while working on cars and trucks. He’d also been riding motorcycles since he was a kid and always wanted a Harley, so when one of his friends called to say he was selling his Road King, Jason jumped on it even before talking to his wife because, as he puts it, “I figured it was easier to ask for forgiveness than for permission.”

Originally all-white, Jason had it painted black and added a set of LA Baggers long bags. The look was so universally loved, that other bike owners wanted the same look so Jason reached out to 8 Ball Rod and Choppers to come up with a custom two-tone look that would separate him from the crowd. Platinum air ride handles the height while 39-inch Samson Fishtails take care of the sound. See the full photo gallery right HERE.

2005 Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe – “Exodus” Section 8 M.C.

If you can imagine cruising the scenic roads of Hawaii on a fully custom Softail Deluxe, then you have some idea of just how fortunate Chris Parel of Section 8 M.C. really is. His love of motorcycles began, like most, as a result of his older brother’s shared passion. When he set out to build his dream bike, he had Mario’s Autowork stretch the fenders and build a custom center-stand before the bike went to Junkshop Pros in Honolulu for its base, flake and clear treatment.

In memory of his fallen friend Mike Galutira, Chris took his very first ride on the completed build on the island of Oahu with his fellow Section 8 M.C. members – the perfect way to call this one complete. View the full Softail Deluxe photoshoot right HERE.

1999 Harley Davdison Heritage Softail – “Mobster”

Joseph Rodriguez credits his father for steering him toward the lowrider world and after customizing a few lowrider bikes as a youngster, it was on to a few Cutlass builds before finally coming full circle to a fully custom hog exactly like his father.

He kicked things off with extended saddlebags and a custom rear air-ride kit before handing it off to Custom Colors who handled the stretched and lowered rear fender and Aztec Orange and Diamond Ice Silver over the original shade. 52-spoke Fat Daddy Mammoth wheels wrapped in Avon Cobra whitewalls along with brightwork by Electroplating of some select parts help clean things up even more. The full photo gallery is available right HERE.

