A Harley is a beautiful thing, but a lowrider-inspired version, like this 2006 Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe, is even better. Just ask Mike Hill, a Hughesville, Maryland resident and proud owner of this feature bike. As a youngster, Mike was fascinated with cars and he remembers working a landscaping job to build a Cutlass Supreme, but those days were short-lived once life’s responsibilities came into play.

The Impulse Buy

Knowing he needed more money to upgrade his life and hobbies, Mike started his own limousine company that happened to be right next to a Harley Davidson dealership. Day in and day out, he’d see bikes coming and going, but one day something rather odd happened. While standing outside his shop, Mike recognized a friend pulling into the Harley lot with his bike. He walked over to say hello and found out that his friend was there to trade in his 2006 Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe for something newer. After some careful consideration, Mike offered his friend $7,000, and the Harley was his without even a test ride.

Intent on giving the motorcycle a makeover, Mike ordered a 26-inch DNA Fat Spoke wheel as well as the HHI neck. But soon after putting it together, he was unhappy with the wheel gap, so he modified the neck to sit lower, and then had Joe over at Backbone Built design a custom rear swingarm. The final touch for the suspension came by way of air-controlled Shotgun Shox, which bring this Harley to a pavement scraping stance.

Custom Paint Makeover

Needing a new paint motif, Mike entrusted the color change to Kyle Morley (Xecution Style). It was there that Kyle applied several coats of PPG silvers and blacks mixed with heavy metal flake. Once the Harley was back home, Mike assembled the bike and added a Roland Sands nostalgic air cleaner and a 39-inch fishtail exhaust from After Six. Once finished, a custom-wrapped seat from Danny Gray was installed while a custom box for the computer tray was made 1″ thinner to give ample tire clearance.

Once the bike was complete, Mike took off on his maiden voyage, and get this; it’s the bike he learned to ride on. Mike wishes to thank Danny Gray, Kyle Morley, Arlen Ness, his nephew Justin Wearmouth, Richard Smitty Smith, Scott Bitzer, Benji Berry as well as Alloy Art, American Suspension, HHI, Dirty Bird, Klockwerks, Shotgun Shox, Backbone Built Bikes, Viair, Dakota Digital and DNA for all their help. Mike chose to breakthrough in the Harley scene in a big way and certainly made a name for himself with the Harley he now calls, “Solo Cholo.”

2006 Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe

Vehicle Nickname

Solo Cholo

Owner

Mike Hill

City/State

Hughesville, Maryland

Body/Paint

custom blend of PPG silvers and black with Painthuffer metal flake done by Kyle Morley at Xecution Style in Elmer, New Jersey, Klockwerks front, Dirty Bird rear fender, flush mounted brake light, Yaffe stretched dash, Dakota Digital all-in-one gauge, Dirty Bird Nacelle Backbone built frame filler, Alloy Art front low profile turn signals, Alloy Art rear signals mounted on fender struts, brake light flush mounted in paint

Engine

88″/5sp, Roland Sands nostalgic air cleaner, After Six 39″ fishtail exhaust

Suspension

HHI weld in neck and trees, touring forks and legs, custom air ride with American Suspension pucks, Viair 95cc compressor hidden in nacelle, Shotgun shocks in rear, Backbone built billet Layframe swingarm done by owner

Interior

Butt Crack black leather with a raised section in center done by Danny Gray in Santa Ana, California

Wheels/Tires

26″ DNA fat spoke and 26″ Vee white wall in front, 16″ DNA fat spoke with 16″ Metzler white wall in rear