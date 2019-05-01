2007 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

In 2006, Willie G. Davidson of Harley-Davidson introduced the world to the FLHX Street Glide motorcycle, specifically to be his personal ride. It wasn’t a big seller for the company until 2007 when they released the larger motor and a six-speed. Roland Yanez of Angleton, Texas, always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was a hard-core Harley-Davidson rider,” Roland says. “My start was in lowrider cars but eventually I would catch up with him.

At 30, Roland purchased his first Harley, a Sportster, which is one of the smaller models. After years of getting used to riding a bike, he progressed to the Deuce model and then finally graduated to the Street Glide. The Street Glide offered a smoother ride and bigger body for he and his wife, Rose, to ride. Purchasing the 2007 Harley Street Glide from a friend’s uncle, the Harley had some aftermarket wheels and minor upgrades, but Roland had much bigger plans.

The very first thing Roland did was switch the wheels to a larger and more lowrider-friendly 26-inch Big Fatties. “Everything kind of just flowed from there,” Roland adds. “I started buying parts and when I changed one part the other parts looked off.” In order to stand out immediately, He decided that he wanted a neck-turning paintjob that would stop people in their tracks. He traveled to Michael “Sic” Cato’s shop where the paint master laid down heavy coats of House of Kolor blues and purples. The next step was adding the wild and flowing pinstripe, along with the leafing.

In order to introduce additional performance upgrades to the Street Glide, Roland enlisted James Mobile Cycles where the Harley was given a huge boost in power. To make the panels flow better, the side filler panels were stretched, along with the gas tank done by Dirty Bird Concepts. To complete the high-quality build, Roland turned the Harley over to Kevin Henry of Liquid Rides who upgraded the lighting and added LED strips under the tank and fenders, accentuating the upgrades.

Henry and his hard-working crew added a full stereo setup in the Street Glide that consists of a Pioneer flip-out unit and JL Audio components, including two 8-inch subwoofers in the side bags. Dirtywork LLC added a full air-ride system, bringing the Harley lower to the ground at the touch of a custom switch designed and installed by Grip Switch. For a seat, Liquid Rides designed a suede custom seat large enough for both Roland and his wife. Roland’s good friend Juan Gonzalez performed the final tweaks, making sure that the Street Glide was at the very top of the game.

Roland wishes to thank his beautiful wife Rose for her support and their three kids Briana, Ciara, and Dominic. Roland wishes to extend a huge thanks to his painter “Sic,” James at James Mobile Cycles, Kevin Henry with Liquid Rides, Vic Rosales, Ricky Garcia, Goe Harley-Davidson, SMT Machining, and Dirty Bird Concepts for all their help.

2007 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Vehicle Nickname

Me Vale Madre

Owner

Roland Yanez

City/State

Angleton, TX

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Burple, Oriental and Kobalt, silver flake, PPG clearcoat done by Michael “Sic” Cato, Big Baller 3-D windshield, stretched side filler panels, curved LED license plate frame, 8-inch top shelf rear end, stretched Cutting Edge gas tank, Corrupt Raking fairing, Down & Dirty 14-inch handlebars, thick sick wrap fender saddlebag lids, SMT machined parts, fabrication done by Juan Gonzalez

Engine

96cc six-speed, 110 bore kit, diamond-cut heads, Screamin Eagle air cleaner, BMF Performance exhaust, all work done by James Mobile Cycles

Suspension

Dirty Air by Dirtywork LLC, ViAir 380c chrome compressor, air-ride switches made by Grip Switch

Interior

Custom suede seat by Liquid Rides

Sound System

Pioneer AVH-X7500BT screen, JL Audio components, two JL Audio 8-inch subwoofers done by Liquid Rides

Wheels/Tires

26-inch Big Fatty chrome front wheel, 16-inch rear wheel