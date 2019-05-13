If you’re ever cruising the streets of Mesa, Arizona, chances are you’ll spot Aaron Martinez riding through the streets on his uniquely customized Harley-Davidson Softail. There’s nothing like this $46,000 custom bike. At first glance, the deep blue candy paint demands the attention of onlookers, but a closer look reveals the intricate details, including the Aztec-inspired markings, an artistically airbrushed black and white mural that depicts Aaron’s wife, Julia, as an Aztec princess, and a hand-tooled leather seat. Other notable features include chrome and engraving on multiple fixtures, including a double fender—which is two fenders welded into one—and a stroked-out engine equipped with a big bone kit and geardrive cams.

The beautifully customized bike took home First Place in the Mild Custom Vegas Lowrider Show in 2018. It’s also placed in other shows throughout Arizona.

Aaron proudly rides “Chucking Deuces” alongside his club Society. He makes a living through a day job but spends almost every minute of his free time adding the finishing touches to his bike.

Since birth, Aaron has carried the classic car and bike culture in his blood. As a newborn freshly discharged from the hospital, Aaron’s parents drove him home in a timeless 1964 Impala SS. As an adult, he kept the tradition going when he purchased a 1962 Impala and joined a club. Aaron is thankful for the constant support he receives from his wife and three boys. His family usually accompanies him to car shows in their hometown. Next, Aaron is focusing on adding a front axle air-ride kit to “Chucking Deuces” to switch up the feel of his ride. In the classic car and bike scene, change is constant.

2007 Harley-Davidson Softail

Nickname

Chucking Deuces

Owner

Aaron Martinez

Car Club

Society

City

Mesa, AZ

Engine

Original 2007 with twin can, full show chrome engine leading to a pair of fishtail exhausts

Interior

One-of-a-kind hand-tooled seat depicting the Aztec designs

Body/Paint

Candy blues over a silver base with tape shades, patterns, and artwork by Tim Lowry

Suspension

SAS air-ride suspension lowering the molded frame

Wheels/Tires

26- and 18-inch all-chrome twisted spoke wire wheels