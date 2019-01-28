The candy apple paint on this custom 1953 Chevy is the reason it received the moniker of “The Kandy Devil.” It hails from the Netherlands where it was fully customized by Tristan Kustomizing. Some of the modifications include molding 1955 quarter-panels/taillights, 4-inch chop, shaved body/gas lid, molded firewall, and hood. It made its debut at the 2019 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona and it is scheduled to be at the Sacramento Autorama in February.