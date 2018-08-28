We ran into Steward Blackhawk and his 1978 Cutlass while he was waiting in line to get into the Denver Super Show. He was sitting inside his car with his cousin. They had traveled eight hours to get to the show. “We had to go through the mountain passes in order to get here, but we got here safe,” Steward explains. He’s a member of Unique Image and had his Cutlass painted in Phoenix by World Wide Customs who did the setup and interior as well.