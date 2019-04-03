The 1969 Lincoln Continental is the first year of the Mark IIIs. It was meant to be one of the top domestic luxury car models going head-to-head with Cadillac’s Eldorado. It came with hideaway headlights and a Rolls-Royce inspired grille. This one, owned by Sergio Orozco, features an aqua metallic paintjob with old-school tape shade patterns and flames on the hood and trunk. The sides have multicolor pinstriping that also features flames, and it sits on all chrome 13-inch wires.