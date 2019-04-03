See all 10 photos

The 1969 Lincoln Continental is the first year of the Mark IIIs. It was meant to be one of the top domestic luxury car models going head-to-head with Cadillac’s Eldorado. It came with hideaway headlights and a Rolls-Royce inspired grille. This one, owned by Sergio Orozco, features an aqua metallic paintjob with old-school tape shade patterns and flames on the hood and trunk. The sides have multicolor pinstriping that also features flames, and it sits on all chrome 13-inch wires.

