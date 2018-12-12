The CFR Performance booth at the Las Vegas SEMA Show always features the nation’s top builds. This year featured the unveiling of Chris Mills’ “Battleship,” and you can bet this 1964 Chevy Impala is ready for war. Featuring a four-pump setup powered by 19 batteries—yes, you read that right, 19—the other end of the vehicle is balanced out with a majestic small-block 400ci motor dressed head to toe in CFR aftermarket performance accessories. While the exterior was finished in a satin black, Chris carried the black theme throughout, opting to have all the metal trim done in the same black finish. The battleship has already taken the victory at SEMA, now let’s see who it destroys out on the streets.

Nickname: Battleship

Owner: Chris Mills

Club: Selfmade