The SEMA automotive convention in Las Vegas always offers everything from stock vehicles to full-custom transformations. As we continued our tour, we ran across this 1959 Chevy Impala of Klique Car Club, proudly displaying its newly redone trunk compartment. It features a complete, one-of-kind hydraulic setup and custom panels that were covered in a similar paint scheme as the exterior, with engraved accents complementing the complete Kicker audio system. Stay tuned; this masterpiece will be at a show near you.

Nickname: Glock 9

Owner: Junior Zamora

Club: Klique

Vehicle: 1959 Chevy Impala