Every year, the PPG booth features some of the industry’s top builds and this year’s SEMA convention was no different. One of the crowd favorites was this 1959 Impala convertible owned by Miguel Aguilar. Miguel, who is the owner and CEO of Self Made Training Facilities and Self Made Real Estate, is by no means a stranger to lowriding. His latest project would include a collaboration with Junior’s Custom Upholstery, Pacific Stereo and Herman of Engrave It, just to name a few. It was Pete’s work of Hot Dog Kustoms that kept the SEMA attendees gazing for hours. The vibrant pearl white paint along with the dazzling patterns and flake, found on the dash and trunk, is the visible reason why this car was chosen to represent the PPG brand.