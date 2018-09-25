It takes a lot for a car to stand out, especially at the Las Vegas Super Show where the baddest car from across the nation show up in their Sunday best. Rumors were spreading about a teal g-body in the Rollerz line up. That g-body was this 1979 Monte Carlo that is owned by Orlando Ceballos of Coachella, CA. Orlando doused his T-top in House of Kolor teal with some eye-catching patterns. See more of Orlando’s ride from our cover feature here