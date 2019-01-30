Rosario Onorato does it again with another breathtaking 1964 named “The Golden Rose.” Many of you longtime readers are sure to remember his other 1964 nicknamed “The Blue Rose”. He, along with his brother, has the old-school mentality when it comes to building lowriders, with the priority being always have an amazing paintjob and interior.

The Golden Rose made is debut last year and will be coming into the Lowrider magazine studio for a cover shoot in the next couple of weeks, so stay tuned for that.