As the owner of three Cadillacs and two-dozen Cadillac tattoos, it’s safe to say that Christina Szeremit has a real passion for the beloved wreathed brand. “There’s something about Cadillacs that sets my soul on fire,” she says, and one look at her 1965 Cadillac is further proof that she’s dead serious. Growing up around a father and brother who were gearheads, her passion for horsepower was a direct result of her growing up around the dragstrip and street races, but there was something about Cadillacs she just couldn’t shake.

Her obsession began in 2009 when she bought a 1965 Cadillac. She found it online and scheduled to take a three-hour drive to inspect it. The car showed signs of aging and was in dire need of rust repair as well as a full overhaul but the engine was in decent shape. “All the engine needed was a water pump and I changed it at the seller’s house and drove it home,” Christina says. The maiden voyage back was when Christina realized what all the hype was about. She finally understood what “floats like a Cadillac” truly meant. Within a month of purchasing it, she had it bagged and sitting on 22s and mobbed it as is for years.

In 2012 she decided that it was time for the Cadillac to get an overhaul. After taking it down to metal, the rust repair process began, and once the body was long blocked to perfection it was doused in a vibrant blue paint. In love with the look of the stock interior she had it revamped with some custom touches but stayed true to period-correct design; to dial it all in she had all chrome pieces removed and rechromed.

Months later the 429 needed an overhaul, but instead of repairing it she replaced it with an LQ9. The motor gave her a little more juice, a whole lot more reliability, and after wrangling the motor into the engine bay she had the original valve cover modified to retain some of its nostalgia. Of course additional power required upgraded brakes, so she went with disc brakes, and while she admits that there’s still plenty left to do, she’s setting this beauty aside to focus on her latest acquisition, a 1959 Cadillac … and we can’t wait to see what she’s got planned for it.

1965 Cadillac Coupe DeVille

Nickname

Caddy Queen

Owner

Christina Szeremi

City/State

Antelope, CA

Club

No Regrets

Engine

LQ9 6.0L K&N filter, SPAL fan, Griffin aluminum radiator, Vintage Air alternator/front runner system with AC, Powermaster starter, MSD wires, Billet Specialties wire looms

Body/Paint

Shaved door handles, keyholes, and side trim; custom mix of PPG pearl and metallic blues

Suspension

CPP big brake kit, master cylinder, and booster with AccuAir e-Level with dual ViAir compressors

Interior

Peanut Butter vinyl seats with paisley inserts

Sound

Classic Car stereo with Bluetooth and four 6×9-inch Pioneer speakers

Wheels/Tires

22×9 Intro wheels with 255/30R22 Nexen tires

Acknowledgements

Supreme Rods & Customs, Kurt Allgeier, Status Customs, New Age Metal Finish, Dennis Sayers, DMC Detailing, Paco’s Custom Upholstery, Brandon Williams, and Brandon Szeremi