It’s hard to keep anything under wraps these days with cell phones and social media. I have been watching the progress pics on Dre’s “North Town Player 59” for a while and was glad to see it debuting at the 2019 Las Vegas Super Show. Even though you see pics of something when you actually see it in person there is no better thing. Most people would be content with just owning a clean 59 impala convertible, not Dre. He called on the best around to do the work on this beautiful machine. First thing you noticed walking up to the car are the beautiful graphics applied by no other than tape master Kandy and Chrome. Top, bottom, engine bay, Interior and the trunk all received custom Graphics even the pumps. Cory Saint Clair worked his airbrush magic on every panel that wasn’t covered in graphics with some beautiful murals of celebrities. Don’t forget all the chrome and engraving done by Engrave It. INC. they had their hands on every part on this car that was painted, even the exhaust system. The car is just stunning from top to bottom we look forward to getting this car in our studio soon.