Many lowriders will argue that Chevrolet hit its peak in the late ’50s as they brought us the Tri-Fives, debuted the Impala in 1958, and gave us the cat eyes in 1959. With a lineup like that, it’s hard to argue with that statement, and this year the main floor of the Arizona Super Show was littered with these beautiful years. One of those that caught our attention was Chuco’s 1957 Bel Air nicknamed “Lucky 7.” This copper convertible sat low with a two-pump setup and a set of 13-inch Zeniths.