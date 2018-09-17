Four years ago, Bobby Garza captured the Lowrider of the Year title for the first time with his 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass LS named RM Series. This year he was able to capture the title once more with his 1957 convertible Belair named Double Trouble as well as capturing second place with the Cutlass. It takes a lot of years and dedication to be able to place in the top three and this is a testament to Bobby’s hard work and commitment to this lifestyle. Congratulations on making History.