I’m going to admit it; I’m not a big fan of the color brown. Out of all the colors you could paint a car there are a lot of colors I’d choose first before going with brown. Although after coming across this root beer-colored 1981 Fleetwood Brougham at Cadillac Fest 8 I’m going to start reconsidering brown as a color I’d a paint a car.

Owned by Joe Estrella of Exclusives Only, Joe told me that he’s had his Fleetwood for 14 years and that when he originally got it it was in desperate need of a full restoration.

Joe had his Fleewood’s engine rebuilt while his brother, Adrian, painted the body and undercarriage before Show Status did the pinstriping.

Inside Joe had the interior redone by Martin Upholstery while inside the trunk is a hydro-slax hydraulic setup.

The end result of Joe’s work is one beautiful Fleetwood Brougham that rocks the color brown really well.