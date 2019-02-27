Every year the SEMA convention has one or two builds that every attendee is eagerly waiting to lay eyes on. This year was no exception. Takahiko Izawa and his completely hand-engraved 1958 Impala was the talk of the show. The custom Rohan’s metal paint, or “IZ Metal,” served as a base, which gave the vehicle its metal-like finish onto which Takahiko spent over six months hand-engraving intricate detailed patterns and designs throughout the entire vehicle.

While anything new will always be received with mixed reviews, the one thing we can all agree on is that the level of craftsmanship, skill, and patience needed to accomplish such a build is something we rarely get to witness. Takahiko just raised the bar for all those engravers living state-side.

Owner

Takahiko Izawa

Vehicle

1958 Chevy Impala