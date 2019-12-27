To bring awareness to and combat stereotype-based bullying, Lowrider & Quaker State teamed up to build a classic 1968 Impala custom. Dubbed the “Quaker State Six-Eight,” the build was unveiled and prominently displayed at Shell’s Pioneering Performance booth during the 2019 SEMA Show.

Completely disassembled and reworked from the inside out, this project cruised from the spray booth to the upholstery and audio shop, then rolled down to the color sand, rubout & detail phase before being taken to final re-assembly. The process was calculated but like all SEMA builds, timing was critical with that deadline looming overhead.

There are quite a few highlights from this special build that include its custom paint creation based on multi-colored candy and pearl greens over a black base with gold leaf pinstripe accents. The one-off touches were used to compliment the QS logo colors in respect to the long-standing partnership that Lowrider’s had with Quaker State, which includes the Roll Model video series and Meat Up events.

It took a great team of painters, including PPG’s Paul Stoll, Louie’s Custom Colors and pin stripe artist Pete “Hot Dog” Finlan to create this masterpiece. And when it came time to bring out the luster, Lux Detail worked their magic on the custom painted creation. The refreshed interior design and craftmanship was wrapped up by Custom Dimensions and 5one4 Auto and when it was finally time to put this Six-Eight Puzzle back together, the Sin Shop used their patience and expertise to complete the elegant black beauty just before it was due for transport to Vegas.

We’ve got the process all wrapped up in this two-minute video, but don’t be fooled into thinking that Lowriders are easy to fix up! This special project actually took 3 months to complete with a team of expert contributors that went above and beyond to deliver an incredibly unique build. And, as with any project on a strict deadline, a little bit of luck always helps to make those big shows.

For a look at each of the build sections leading up to SEMA: