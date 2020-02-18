At an indoor/outdoor event like the Grand National Roadster Show, most might get it in their heads that the only cars worth checking out are the ones that are on display indoors. Why wouldn’t they? Getting an indoor parking space usually requires owners to shell out a few extra dollars in registration fees. On top of that, most owners will take advantage of having an indoor space by constructing a display around their vehicle, whether it’s just a simple rope to keep the more handsy spectators away or something more elaborate using mirrors, a turntable, or props. If an owner is willing to go to that much trouble to show off their car, then they obviously want you to pay attention to it. But a lot of times the cars on display outside are just as good as the ones indoors. Take for example this murdered-out ’64 Cadillac Coupe De Ville we spotted outside of Expo Hall 7.

Sitting slammed on the floor with an all-black matte finish and a leather-tooled convertible top, this Caddy was getting second looks from everybody who walked past it. A peek inside the windows revealed an ostrich skin interior dyed black to match the outside as well as an air suspension remote.