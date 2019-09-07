This ’63 Impala made its debut at the Tavares Family Super Show in Salinas. From then until the Vegas Super Show, the car had received multiple upgrades that included patterns and the trunk was displayed ready. The crew over at Padilla Custom was laying patterns all the way until Friday night before the Vegas show. In the end, the hard work paid off as they place Third in Full Custom category. Owner Pete Tavares stated that Heavenly Blue is currently only 65-percent done and we will be able see the completed version at the Arizona Super Show this coming February.