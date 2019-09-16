Walking around the 2019 Las Vegas Super Show we spotted this beautiful multi colored Cadillac. This 1983 Coupe Deville was originally owned by Steven Salas but he passed away in 2013 at the young age of 19. His mother Yvonne Pacheco decided to keep his memory alive and take his car to the next level. Over the last 6 years with the help of Raul Garcia they have been completely redoing the car from top to bottom. Paint come courtesy of Jose Ceja with Patters and pinstriping done by Skippy. The top Shop stitched a one of kind interior while Tomas Castaneda Engraved and re-chromed everything from top to bottom. Yvonne is a proud member of Originals C.C. out of LA.