If you’re a regular attendee of car shows in Southern California then at one point or another you’ve probably run into Deven Hitchens. Deven is the guy who will find a car he likes at the show, set up a lawn chair, pull out a canvas and pastels, and make a beautiful work of art inspired by the car.

While wandering around the 2019 Grand National Roadster I saw Deven camped out by a Cadillac so I knew I had to go in and take a closer—not just of Deven’s work but also his subject.

Owned by Greg and Val Owen and built by Platinum Black of Huntington Beach, California, this 1958 Cadillac DeVille features a Blue Raspberry paintjob along with powdercoating by Specialized Coatings and chrome and polish by Steve Jones. Inside the cabin is an interior by Gabe Corona and a sound system by Beach Auto Sound while underneath the hood is an LS3 outfitted with a MagnaFlow exhaust system. To top it all off this Caddy is sitting pretty thanks to its Jamco suspension and wheels from Curtis Speed Equipment.

After seeing this beauty up close we saw pretty quickly why Deven chose to immortalize it in one of his works of art.