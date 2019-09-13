The Las Vegas Super Show for many is the end of the show season. Cooler weather is coming summer is coming to an end, time to upgrade for next years shows. Not for Guy Russel of San Diego, he chose to bust out his newly finished 64 Impala SS “Final Judgement”. Where to start, this car is immaculate from top to bottom. The first thing that catches your eye when you walk up is the beautiful flaked out and patterned paint job done by Sal Monzano, Mike Davey and Mercado. With a name like Final Judgement Murals all over the car were done by Shinji Haro depicting judgement day. Every chrome or stainless part was engraved and re-chromed by Speedy’s Metal Finishing and Artesian Engraving. Under the hood along with all the mural work flake and silver leafing is fully chromed out and customized LS1. Lindy’s Auto Upholstery did a beautiful job with the interior. The Trunk houses 2 of the 4 pump set up with custom Engraved Cross Tanks. The other two pumps are mounted underneath with all the other chromed out goodies. You really must see this car in person to take it all in and look for a full feature in the near future.