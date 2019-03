After being sidelined for the last three years, the baby Lincoln known as “Dream On” debuted at the 2019 Arizona Super Show with a few fresh new upgrades. Some of those upgrades include a fully redone interior and trunk with a double-whammy setup with three Adex dumps and a new set of Daytons. You can be sure to catch Tony hitting the boulevard in it with his phone close by his side ready to document the lifestyle.