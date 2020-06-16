In the custom car world, we’re constantly reminded that nothing lasts forever—just ask Don Mann, from Van Nuys, CA, owner of this 1995 Cadillac Fleetwood. Unfortunately it was wrecked in an accident just two months after purchasing.

Already boasting a patterned-out paint job, it was difficult for Don to see his newly purchased prize come to such a demise. But as a 2nd generation car builder, he took the determination and know-how he learned from his father to bring his Fleetwood back to life. Within 6 months, Don’s Cadillac was given a new life at Area 51 Customz, in Bellflower, CA.

This Caddy was coated in a custom mix of orange pearls and patterned gold leaf designs. Blvd. Autos in Van Nuys installed a Pro Hopper G-Force hydraulic set up and powered it up with Optima batteries.

Two More Lowrider Magazine-featured Cadillac Builds to Admire:

Cadillac Pimpin’

’96 Brougham “Sapphire”

The Caddy was then sent to California Upholstery for a full custom vinyl and suede interior that could only compliment the exterior color scheme. The orange-on-orange result is one-of-a-kind.

An Alpine sound system with focal amps and an Image Dynamics subwoofer was installed by Don himself before he added a set of Zenith 13″ wire wheels to keep this reborn work-of-art rolling in style. Dubbed “Cheeto” due to its bright orange custom paint job, this beautiful Cadillac was literally brought back to life by accident!

1995 Cadillac Fleetwood

Nickname

“Cheeto”

Owner

Don Mann

City

Van Nuys, CA

Car Club

Self Made

Engine

95 GM LT1 V-8

Body/Paint

PPG Orange Pearl/Gold Leaf

Suspension

Custom Pro Hopper G Force Hydraulics with Adex dumps & 4 Optima Batteries

Wheels/Tires

Zenith Wire 13″ Rims, Remington Radial Tires