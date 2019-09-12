We always like seeing what the Las Vegas Super Show brings out. This year was no exception a lot of beautiful rides made it into the show. We also like to see different looks and were really pleased when we saw this beautiful 1967 El Camino laid out. The car really gave off that retro feel. Owner Mike Roberts calls it “Consuming Fire.” The paint is a mashup of 70’s styles with flakes, scallops, fades that master Painter Chris Harwood laid down. Jeff Roberts added some beautiful Pinstripes with some Variegated gold leaf while Elegance Auto interiors stitched up some new threads for the inside. Custom Lows installed a complete air ride set up and Mike finished it up with a new set up Cragar wheels to finish off the look. Always try to think outside the box and make your own trends.