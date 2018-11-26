Coker Tire has always been at the forefront of the tire industry, from incorporating the latest technology into the manufacturing of retro tires to creating complete replicas of the original bias-ply wide whitewalls. Such is the case for this year’s SEMA convention where they would unveil the latest version of the beloved 5.20 tire.

Proudly displayed on Veronica Hernandez’s 1967 Chevy Impala convertible from Techniques Car Club were the new Coker 5.20 whitewalls now featuring an eight-ply sidewall. With their full release date scheduled for early next year, whether you ride 13s or 14s, they’ll have you ready for the next car show season.

1967 Chevy Impala

Owner

Veronica Hernandez

Car Club

Techniques

Wheels/Tires

14×7 Truespoke mounted onto Coker whitewall 5.20s