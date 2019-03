The 2017 Traditional of the Year was on full display at the Arizona Super Show. The 10-year-old Axalta Ice Blue paintjob looks as fresh and flawless now as it has ever looked. The fully engraved one-off Pesco setup with Adexs and slowdowns is a true work of art. “Cloud 9” lives up to Traditional of the Year status and it is now qualified for another title run in Vegas.