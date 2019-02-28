As I was looking at this 1987 LS Monte at the Arizona Super Show I was approached by the owner, Claudia, who told me the build was dedicated to her late goddaughter Jennifer “J-Kush” Villapudua. It wasn’t until her death that I heard of her but it was easy to see the impact this young lady had on the scene. Even though I never met her in life, I have been able to see her spirit alive and well in the hearts of many. She will never truly be gone as long as there are people like Claudia who keep her memory alive.