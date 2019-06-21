As a teen, Chris Jones saw a 1974 Monte Carlo hitting switches and knew he was going to get a lowrider one day. He ended up getting a 1987 Suzuki and a lowrider trike. What Chris really wanted was a 1987 Monte Carlo LS but couldn’t find one.

In 2006, his wife found this 1987 Regal a half-mile away from their home. The car had front end and fender damage but nonetheless they worked out a deal for $800. He’d always wanted to have a full show car and he was going to execute all the ideas he had envisioned on this car.

Luckily for Chris, his father’s side of the family has a long history of working on cars and they were more than willing to help out on the build. This allowed him to spend a lot of time in the garage with his father as well and learn from him.

“Nothing comes easy in life but I wanted to follow my passion and my dreams of building a show car.” After six years of work, he was able to complete the car. Chris made the statement that “this is his best build to date,” hinting that this may not be his last.

1987 Buick Regal

Vehicle Nickname

Pocket Change

Owner

Chris Jones

City/State

Linden, NJ

Club

Kaotic

Engine

350 small-block with shotgun scoop air cleaner, Tuff Stuff water pump, Summit Racing 100-amp alternator, Powermaster starter, Edelbrock intake, Holley 650-cfm carburetor, MSD distributor, Taylor wires, Flowtech headers

Body/Paint

Shaved firewall, door handles, doorjambs, antenna, and keyholes; lambo doors; suicide trunk; sliding ragtop; PPG sunburst orange paint with freehand patterns

Suspension

Three CCE pumps with six batteries

Interior

Infinity seats with tan leather and orange suede, Billet steering wheel and Autometer gauges

Sound

Pioneer double-din, two Sony amps, four Rockford Fosgate speakers, two 6-inch JL Audio subwoofers

Wheels/Tires

13-inch OG Wire Wheels with Transtar 155/80 tires

Acknowledgements

Ray Jones, Tony Carrierra, Paul Gallenne, Cori Auto Body, Mara Plating, Bunky’s Pinstriping, Ken’s Kustoms, Everlast Auto Interior.