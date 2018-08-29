If you ever find yourself at a car show and you find a car with a beautiful exterior but the hood is closed, it’s usually a sign that the engine bay isn’t that great. I mean, why else wouldn’t they be willing to have the hood open and the engine on display? Usually the same can be said about the interior as well. If the doors are closed that means the owner is trying to hide the interior.

When we came across this Fleetwood Brougham with the doors open for all the world to see we knew we had to take a closer look.

Belonging to a gentleman named Chris, this 1984 Fleetwood Brougham originally belonged to Chris’ late uncle who put the gator-skin interior in before he died.

After inheriting the car from his uncle, Chris had the chrome and golding redone while a friend named Mikey did the paint. Despite the way the car looks now it is far from finished. Chris hopes that one day he’ll be able to honor his uncle by finishing the car.