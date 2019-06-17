Carlos Munoz, president of New Mexico Car Club, is a classic Chevy man and loves Tri-Fives. His current ride, a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible, is a beautiful creation.

After finding a car in a field in northern New Mexico the process started. Every part was redone on this car, from head to toe, over 3 1/2 years, finishing the night before the show opened. The underside is just as clean as the top. What truly sets this car apart is the beautiful color, which Carlos called “Cisco Sunburst.” We can see why Artemis Promotions put him on Showcase Lane.