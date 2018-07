At this year’s Denver Super Show, Frank Calderon a member of Oldies out of Salinas, CA broke out this radical 1942 Chevy named “Captain ’42”. This build is now qualified to make a run for the Bomb of the Year title at this year’s Las Vegas Super Show. This radical build is a far cry from his last ’42 Chevy was built to OG status. Do you guy’s think he will take the title or who will?