Brandie Tejada first fell in love with this 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood at the Ventura Nationals. At that time, it was a dedicated hopper boasting an immaculate appearance, but she had a bigger vision. So, she had her friend Cadillac Mike—the go-to-guy of Cadillacs—help her broker a deal with the owner.

Once she formally took ownership of the car, she embarked on a journey to give it a second life. She wanted to crown the Caddy as her own, so she enlisted the help of friends to make it all happen. To start, Cadillac Mike, the proprietor behind Cadillac Connect, was the first to breathe new life into the sedan with a full Euro kit. Javier Cervantes (Westlife Customs) then coated the entire body in a factory PPG black, while Manny’s Auto Art striped in shades of purple.

To compliment the aesthetics, Tony Coronado blessed the Caddy with the Maleficent Cartoon mural. To address the highs and lows, Locos For Life Hydraulics rebuilt the entire trunk set-up and installed chrome suspension components.

CaliMade Customs stepped in and revamped the interior and to make it complete, a full Alpine sound system was installed by All Out Customs in San Bernardino, Ca. The final step in the process was to have Sam Da Bufffer cut, buff and polish the paint to absolute perfection.

After 15 years of living within the lowrider community, Brandie finally has a ride of her own and when asked about the most memorable part of the build, she quickly referred to the moment she crowned her car, “Maleficent” and installed her very own Majestics Car Club plaque.

1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

Nickname

Maleficent

Owner

Brandie Tejada

City

Fontana, CA

Engine

Original V8 Fuel Injection with chrome and paint accents installed by Efren at E&S

Body/Paint

PPG 2-stage Black applied by Javier Cervantes Westlife Customs, Mods by Cadillac Mike

Suspension

Custom 3-pump Hoppos setup powered by 8 batteries.

Wheels/Tires

Zenith 72 Straight lace/Travel Stars Tires