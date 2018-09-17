Jesse Saldana’s 1965 Impala Super Sport nicknamed Blvd Madness can easily be considered one of the classiest neck-breaking lowriders ever built. At this year’s Super Show, he was able to place 3rd place for Lowrider of the Year title and the coveted Lowrider Excellence award. For those that don’t know, the Lowrider Excellence award is awarded to car that are built with style and class. Among those awards, he also obtained the Best Pearl and Interior award. For more on this car check out the full feature here.