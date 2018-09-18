When it comes to Bomb of the Year title, California had a clean sweep as all three title winners are from the Golden State. The Bomb of the Year title went to Bernardo Casian of the Uniques car club with his 1950 Chevy Deluxe. This ’50 Chevy qualified for sweepstake at the Miami show and went under the knife shortly after and did enough to get the title. Second place went to Frank Calderon of the Oldies with his 1942 Chevy called Captain ’42. This ’42 broke out at the Denver show where it qualified. Third place went to Ron Maypin of Traditinals with his ’48 Chevy. We heard that Ron ended up suffering from dehydration and missing the show do to being hospitalized, our thoughts are with him and we are glad that he is now doing better.