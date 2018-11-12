Cadillac is one of the oldest automobile brands in the world. When you hear the word Cadillac it resonates feelings of success and grand luxury, which is why Bobby Sanchez has always been infatuated with them. Throughout the years he’s owned his fair share of them, and when his friend purchased a new Cadillac ATS he knew he had to have one.

Fortunately for Bobby, and unfortunately for his friend, the car was involved in an accident a few years later. That’s when he struck a deal to buy the wreck and became the proud owner of a mangled mess that he turned into this emerald gem. To straighten things out, he brought the car to Albuquerque Classics to get new sheetmetal installed. This served as the perfect opportunity to do a color change, so he chose a Kryptonite Green from House of Kolor. Prior to the car being cleared, Blast from the Blast factory came in and laid down some gold leaf and pinstripes to make it pop. It was topped off with a set of 17-inch gold Daytons and the necessary whitewall Vogues.

From there, the next stop for the Caddy was Paradise Village for a set of 10-inch JL Audio woofers and a full system. Done for now, but far from complete, Bobby has a laundry list of modifications to do, so be on the lookout for this gem of a Cadillac because the list is long.

2013 Cadillac ATS

Vehicle Nickname

Roller Boy

City/State

Albuquerque, NM

Club

Rollerz Only

Engine

2.0 ATS turbo

Body/Paint

House Of Kolor Kryptonoite Green

Suspension

Original

Interior

Original

Sound

Custom 10-inch JL audio sub in Plexiglas enclosure

Wheels/Tires

17-inch gold center Daytons with Vogues