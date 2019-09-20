In life we are each presented with the choice to choose our paths but not always our destiny. Sometimes it takes a minor detour to realize the true purpose of our existence and luckily, we can step on the brakes, turn around, and head a different direction to reach the correct destination. For Los Angeles native Anthony Malfavon, it took a trip behind bars to help him realize the value of his capabilities and true purpose in life. The moment he took that step outside of confinement, he poured his heart and soul into creating the “Pomona Queen,” a beautiful 2007 Chrysler 300C SRT8.

After his life-changing realization, Anthony joined the Los Angeles Chapter of Nokturnal Car Club. He was inspired by his club brothers to bring his vision to life. So, he went to work and a little more than a year later, Pomona Queen graced the streets of L.A. and was the envy of car enthusiasts everywhere. Anthony equipped his ride with airbags instead of hydraulics. He chose to stand out in the crowd by sending the Pomona Queen to JT Auto Style for the installation of four Lamborghini doors. Then, the queen took a trip to Tha Hook Up shop where she was bathed in an Oriental Blue Kandy color with a silver base to bring out the shine.

Muralist Jorge Sandoval completed the look with stunning murals airbrushed throughout the body of the car including a crown representing its namesake, the Pomona city limits logo, a Nokturnal wolf, a diamond, and the L.A. logo. Inside, RJ’s Custom Interiors complemented the exterior of the ride with dual black leather and blue suede stitched seats. Once the royal transformation was complete, Pomona Queen cruised to dozens of car shows across the West Coast where she was named the winner of 47 trophies and counting just like the queen she is.

Anthony’s love for the automotive world originated in his childhood when he would spend his days building custom lowriders with his uncles. He’s glad he chose to follow the same path that led him to victory in the custom car scene. Anthony is eternally grateful for the consistent support from his wife, Nancy, and their children. His mother and father also played an important role in his success. Lastly, he’s thankful to every single shop that helped create the Pomona Queen.

2007 Chrysler 300C SRT8

Nickname

Pomona Queen

Owner

Anthony Malfavon

Car Club

Nokturnal

City

Pomona, CA

Engine

2007 Hemi SRT8 with painted accents and dual Flow Master exhaust

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Oriental Blue over a Silver base with custom murals depicting iconic Pomona landmarks

Upholstery

Black leather with blue diamond stitching and fiberglassed door panels painted to match

Suspension

Universal air-ride kit activated by Viair compressors and powered by Optima batteries

Wheels/Tires

24-inch chrome-plated Dub wheels wrapped with 265/25R24 Lionhart tires