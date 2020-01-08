To some Cadillacs are considered an old folks car. To others they make the perfect candidate for a luxury lowrider. Daniel Orosco’s actually got this car from his Grandpa Felix and didn’t leave it stock for long. He slapped a set of 13×7’s on it and had his grandparents take it for a stroll around the neighborhood. The car has transformed way beyond its church going days and Daniel nicknamed the car Purple Rain and dedicated it to his Grandfather Felix Jaso. With the help of his club President Renee Guerra they tore the car down to get the bodywork done and ready for paint. They molded the hood and trunk along with list of other body mods before laying down a purple base in preparation for the multi-colored graphics. The duo laid down purple, pink, blue and green patterns that cover almost every inch of the car including the underside of the hood and trunk. Sam from Innovative Customs stepped in added murals of Daniel’s family around the car. He also airbrushed a very special one of his grandfather on the inside. After some pinstriping and silver leafing were laid down a few gallons of clear was applied to bury everything.

Next on the chopping block was the stock suspension. A custom floating, engraved and chromed pump rack was made to hold the Black magic Whammy pumps. The Stock rear-end was reinforced and Chromed. The A-arms were boxed powder coated and engraved. Custom engraved frame inserts were also added to the rear. Ray’s Upholstery was brought in to bring the outdated interior up to par with the exterior. After chopping down the stock seats and adding a custom console they wrapped everything in pink and purple suede and vinyl. Daniel is always adding and upgrading this beautiful car.

1994 Cadillac Fleetwood

Vehicle Nickname

Purple Rain

Owner

Daniel Orosco

City/State

Pecos, Texas

Club

Our Style

Engine

LT1 Chromed Engraved and painted

Body/Paint

Martin Senour Purple with pink, purple blue patterns. Pinstriping and silver leafing.

Suspension

molded and engraved a-arms. Reinforced and engraved rearend. Black Magic whammy pump on custom engraved floating rack.

Interior

Custom pink, Purple Vinyl and Suede. Cust down seats and custom center console with Engraved accents.

Sound

Pioneer head unit, 2-6.5infinity,4-6x9infinity midrange, 2-12″ sound cubes with 2 Rockford Fosgate amps.

Wheels/Tires

custom engraved and powder coated 13×7 Daytons with cocker 5:20’s