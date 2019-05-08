Ever wonder what happens to those outwardly abandoned cars sitting behind pretty much every autobody shop waiting to be saved from their paintjob prison? Every once in a while, however, one is chosen to be released. Such was the case with this 1986 Monte Carlo Luxury Sport, as it became one of the chosen ones when Chris Alaniz rescued it from a mundane existence.

She was in bad shape though … broken headlights, missing fenders, and a busted windshield. Despite her rough condition, Chris saw the potential and soon rallyed the troops to bring his latest project back on the road.

The heart and soul of this project belongs to the original Chevy small-block 305, which was completely gutted, rebuilt, painted, and upgraded with a multitude of chrome and billet accessories. From there, the exterior was prepped to accept the PPG silver paintjob featuring pearls and microflake, along with a midnight black top and trim. The vehicle’s undercarriage was completely reinforced and chrome plated, aptly displayed when elevated by the custom Red Hydraulics setup, installed by Chris and fellow Goodtimes Car Club members. Jose Angulo, of Twin Falls, Idaho, installed the gray vinyl interior with black piping and black inserts. Soon the OG 13-inch chrome wire wheels were mounted, and with the Pioneer audio system blaring, this Chevy Luxury Sport was ready for another shot at life.

“Paintjob prison” is nothing to joke about. Each one of us knows someone affected by this epidemic. Only you can make a difference and help another car make it back to living the lowrider life it was destined to live. So do your part, just like Chris’ friends Jason, Carlos, Alonzo, and the rest of the Goodtimes crew did.

1986 Chevy Monte Carlo Luxury Sport

Nickname

Luxshow

Owner

Chris Alaniz

Car Club

Goodtimes

City/State

Twin Falls, ID

Engine

1986 Chevy 305 with chrome and billet accessories

Interior

Gray vinyl with two-toned black and gray inserts

Body/Paint

Pearl PPG silver with microflake and Midnight black top and trim

Suspension

Red Hydraulics setup installed by owner and friends

Wheels/Tires

OG 13-inch wire wheels mounted onto whitewall radials