It’s funny how things fall into your lap when you least expect it. In a comical way, a prime example would be what happens in the dating scene. When you’re single it’s hard to get a call back, but when you finally lock one down, they all seem to come calling. Well, things are no different when it comes to cars. You search high and low with no luck, but when you fall back, things fall into your lap and that’s what happened with Eric Lozano of Ontario, California.

At the time, Eric wasn’t in the market for a car, but when his friend lost interest in building his ’85 Fleetwood and instead wanted to buy a Harley, he put it up for sale and Eric jumped at the opportunity when it presented itself.

The car was brought back home in pieces and immediately Eric went to work reassembling it. As he got near completion, he knew the car was going to need a paintjob, so he asked Jorge (a former coworker) to paint his car. “[Jorge] doesn’t paint cars, only big trucks, but he agreed to paint it and have it done in two weeks,” says Eric. Of course, he took that statement with a grain of salt, but Jorge stayed true to his word, and in one week, Jorge had the bodywork done and the car painted. The following week, the Caddy was cleared and pinstriped. To Eric’s surprise, it was the fastest turnaround time he’s ever seen, and to be honest, it’s an epic accomplishment.

Eric then began to tear down the suspension and had all the parts sent out to chrome. While waiting for the parts to come back, he installed a sound system, revamped the interior, and installed a hydraulic system. In addition, the stock 454 big-block was yanked and replaced with a 5.3 LS. And while the Cadillac looks like something most would dream of, Eric still has some final touches to add before he finally calls it complete.

1985 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

Owner

Eric Lozano

City/State

Ontario, CA

Club

Style

Engine

2002 LS1 5.3L, CFR water pump, fan, starter, alternator, JEGS fuel injection, Taylor wires.

Body/Paint

PPG Indigo Blue.

Suspension

Two Hoppos pumps with three Delta dumps, six Accumax solenoids and six Odyssey batteries.

Interior

Custom vinyl in beige with a Nardi steering wheel.

Sound

Alpine INV-940 with two Arc Audio amps, four 6.5-inch speakers and four 8-inch DC Audio subwoofers.

Wheels/Tires

72-spoke 13-inch chrome and gold Zenith wire wheels with 5.20 Premium Sportway tires.

Acknowledgements

Johnny Canles, Reggie, Style CC, Brothers 4×4, San Antonio Plating, Jorge, Mike Lamberson, Hoppos, California Upholstery and No Limitz.