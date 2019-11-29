Having grown up around cars, Marco “Kido” Morales dreamed of having his own lowrider. He wanted a dual-purpose car he could cruise and show, and as a Third-generation professional wrestler—who goes by the name Scorpio 2000—Marco also wanted a car that boasted the same level of showmanship he took to the ring. When it finally came time to build the car, Marco encountered negativity, obstacles and setbacks from people putting him down, but he took the high road and focused on his family, himself and building the ride of his dreams.

When asked about the vision of his ride, Marco responded with “I was not going to settle for just a cruiser, I wanted to make a statement and represent El Paso, Texas, just like the big boys.” With his hard work, sweat and sacrifice, he was able to accomplish the build of his dreams and a car that is a literal transformer. One minute, it looks like a Regal with a detailed paintjob and a few minutes later he can make it unfold into a full-blown radical, and that is how he came up with the nickname for the car: Unwrap to Play.

The car debuted this past summer at the Albuquerque Supershow, and among the legendary cars he competed against was Casanova. In the end, Marco was pleased to take home Third Place for Best of Show with a follow-up performance at the Las Vegas Supershow where he placed Third Place for Lowrider of the Year 2019.

With passion and total satisfaction, Marco “Kido” Morales definitely proved a point that when you want something, you have to continue striving until you get it. He silenced all the people who ever doubted him, but he couldn’t have done it without the support of all his family and their understanding of the late hours and time away from them. In addition, he’d like to send a special thanks to his wife, Evett Morales, his children Myokie, Analise, Mark Jr., Markuz, his mother, sisters, brother, and last but not least (his Papiringo) his father, Dagoberto Morales, who passed away last year.

1984 Buick Regal

Vehicle Nickname

Unwrap to Play

Owner

Marco “Kido” Morales

City/State

El Paso, Texas

Club

Rollerz Only

Engine

350 V-8

Body/Paint

House of Kolor: Candy Violet, Magenta, Pink Fuchsia and Cobalt, and sparkle flake. Pinstripe: Gold and silver leafing, magenta, hot pink, neon blue, purple stripping all around car

Suspension

Molded and painted, patterned-out and reinforced, chromed, gold engraved and tubing four Hi-Low pumps, four dumps and four batteries.

Interior

Fuchsia, teal pink, purple vinyl.

Sound

Pioneer double DIN, two 6x9s, four mids, one 12-inch woofer, two Audiobahn 12-inch woofers.

Wheels/Tires

13-inch Center gold Dayton’s, engraved spinner knock-off with Milestone 5.20s.

Acknowledgements

Paint: Martin Flores and Carlos De La Cruz, CDJ Customs; Pinstriping: Raul Ortiz; Engraving: Hector “Chucky” Medina and Krazy Kutting; Plating: chrome and gold Big Star Plating “Blas Torres”; Murals: David Lopez of El Paso Modifications; Upholstery: Juanito Zamarripa, Tapiceria Juanito, Nuevo Leon, Guanajuato; Window Etching: Marco “Kido” Morales; Hydraulics: Carlos De La Cruz, CDJ Customs; Sound System: Marco Ortiz, Asylum EPT Car Audio